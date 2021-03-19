Covid-19 latest: 10 deaths, 507 new cases with at least 8 across Carlow and Kilkenny

10 additional deaths from Covid-19 have been confirmed by NPHET this evening, along with 507 new cases nationwide.

No more than 11 of those new cases are local, as seven new infections have been recorded in Carlow, while fewer than five are in Kilkenny.

Nationally, the 14 day incidence rate of the virus is now 150.5 per 100,000 population.

However, in Carlow the incidence rate is well above that, at 163.

While Kilkenny still has the second-lowest incidence rate in the entire country, at 42.