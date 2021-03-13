KCLR BlogKCLR NewsNews & Sport
Covid-19 latest: 16 deaths, 543 new cases, 8-or-less in Carlow & Kilkenny
Kilkenny's 14-day incidence rate of the virus is now the lowest in the country
Both Carlow and Kilkenny are reporting new Covid-19 cases this evening, as 543 infections have been confirmed nationwide.
16 further Covid-related deaths have also been reported in latest figure from NPHET.
No more than eight of today’s cases are local, as both Carlow and Kilkenny have recorded 4-or-less cases each in the last 24 hours.
Kilkenny’s 14-day incidence rate of the virus is now the lowest in the country, at 46.4.
Meanwhile, Carlow’s 14-day incidence rate is now 110.7, while the national average is 155.3.