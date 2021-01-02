Covid-19 latest: 3,394 new cases confirmed, including 128 across Carlow and Kilkenny, in record high

3,394 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded this evening, in a record high for the Republic.

It includes 128 new local cases, with 87 of those in Kilkenny and 41 in Carlow.

The latest report from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has also confirmed 4 additional deaths related to the virus.

Today’s figures bring to 18,169 the number of cases reported in the Republic over the past fortnight, and the incidence rate for that period now stands at 381.6 per 100,000 population.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny has a much higher incidence rate of 412.2 and the county has recorded 409 positive tests over the past 14 days.

In Carlow, where there have been 178 cases in that time, the incidence rate is at 312.7.