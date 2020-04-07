COVID-19 latest: 36 new deaths reported

A further 36 people have died from Covid19 in the Republic, the largest number of fatalities in a single day.

It brings the death toll here to 210.

345 new cases have also been confirmed.

The total number of cases of the coronavirus now stands at 5,709.

Prof Sam McConkey, from the Royal College of Surgeons says the death rate runs behind the number of cases and the number of new cases appears to be dropping.