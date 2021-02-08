Covid-19 latest: 6 more deaths with 829 new cases, 44 in Carlow & Kilkenny

There has been a further 6 Covid-19 deaths – the lowest reported fatalities in a single day since the beginning of January.

829 new cases have also been announced but 44 of them are local.

Carlow has had 30 more positive test results making the 14-day incidence rate of 506 per 100,000 population, which is still second only to Monaghan for infection levels.

Kilkenny’s also had 14 more new cases registered but the infection rate of 151 is the third best in the country – only Kerry and Roscommon have lower rates.

Leitrim is the only county that’s had no new cases reported.

1,212 coronavirus patients are in hospital, of which 176 are in ICU.

Chair of NPHET’s Modelling Advisory Group, Professor Philip Nolan, says admissions to hospital are falling.