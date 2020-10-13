Covid-19 latest: New cases in Carlow & Kilkenny as 811 cases and three more deaths confirmed

A further three people have died from Covid-19 and 811 new cases have been confirmed in every county.

190 of them are in Dublin, 141 are in Cork, 62 in Wexford, 51 in Kerry and 50 in Clare.

KCLR News understands 15 are in Kilkenny and six in Carlow.

234 people are now in hospital with the virus, an increase of 22 in the past 24 hours, while 32 people are in ICU.