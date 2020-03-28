Covid-19: More information on “cocooning” for people over 70 or medically vulnerable

KCLR listeners have been asking us for more information on who must “cocoon” or stay at home during the pandemic.

The term is being used to describe what people need to do where they are “extremely medically vulnerable”.

Our experts say: “Cocooning is a measure to protect people who are over 70 years of age or those who are extremely medically vulnerable by minimising all interaction between them and others. We are strongly advising people over 70 years of age and those with serious underlying medical conditions (as listed below) which put them at very high risk of severe illness from coronavirus (COVID-19) to rigorously follow cocooning measures in order to keep themselves safe.”

Details are included in this appendix published by The Chair of the Covid-19 National Public Health Emergency Team: