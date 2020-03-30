Covid-19: Private hospitals to operate as public facilities nationwide

A three month agreement has been made for private hospitals to operate as public facilities.

19 hospitals with a capacity of under 2,000 beds with 47 intensive care units will be used by the HSE – however the total cost of the deal has not been finalised.

The hospitals will treat patients with coronavirus and those who need elective surgeries, and aims to relieve pressure on the current system.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says any people who use the facilities will be treated as public patients.