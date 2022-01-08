Covid-19 vaccination registration opens for children in Carlow and Kilkenny

Online registration opened today for all children aged five to eleven across Carlow and Kilkenny who wish to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.

Vaccinations in this cohort had been previously open only to children with underlying medical conditions, or who live with someone at higher risk from Covid.

Parents and guardians can register their children through the HSE’s online portal.

Five to eleven year olds will be given a child’s dose of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine.

Speaking earlier today, Dr Lucy Jessop from the HSE’s Immunisation Office confirmed that 77,000 children had been registered to receive the vaccine so far.

In a joint statement yesterday, the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, and the chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Council, Professor Karina Butler encouraged parents and guardians to bring their children for vaccination.