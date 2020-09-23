Covid-19 latest: 234 new cases and two deaths

234 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed and two more people have died, according to the latest figures from NPHET.

Of the cases announced on Wednesday evening, 103 are in Dublin, and 30 in Donegal, while the rest are spread across 16 other counties.

It means there have only been low numbers of positive tests, if any, in Carlow and Kilkenny – or in Waterford which had been considered to be at risk of further restrictions.

The death toll in the Republic now stands at 1,794.