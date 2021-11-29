KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Covid hospital numbers for Carlow and Kilkenny rise again
Covid numbers at St Luke’s hospital have risen again over the weekend.
There are 15 confirmed cases at the local hospital now with 2 other suspected cases too.
Covid numbers at St Luke’s hospital have risen again over the weekend.
There are 15 confirmed cases at the local hospital now with 2 other suspected cases too.
The number of patients in Intensive Care is now up to three.
Other hospitals in the region have also seen a rise in cases in recent days.
There are 28 covid patients in University Hospital Waterford, 15 in Tipperary and 16 in Wexford with 5 of those in ICU.