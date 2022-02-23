Covid “is certainly still about” warns Kilkenny GP as we face into the relaxing of rules for close contacts and scaled down testing

A local GP is warning that the pandemic is not over.

The government agreed to relax the rules for close contacts as well as scaling down testing from next Monday.

The legal requirement to wear a mask in shops and on public transport will also be dropped.

Kilkenny GP Justin Kwong says Covid isn’t over just yet so we should still try to be careful.

Most of the restrictions for students and teachers are also being lifted and Dr Kwong says there doesn’t seem to be a lot of the virus circulating in local schools at the moment.

While he adds healthcare settings will be the last places where facemasks are mandatory from next week but it’s probably a good idea to keep that development regardless of the Covid situation.

It’s as six patients were being treated for the virus at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny last night after three admissions in the 24 hours to 8pm, with one further suspected case there. But none of them required intensive care.

Hear Dr Kwong’s conversation on this and more with our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is here: