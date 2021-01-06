Covid numbers in Irish hospitals could reach an all-time high today

The number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 is expected to reach a record high later today.

The HSE says 873 people were hospitalised with the virus last night.

That figure has only been exceeded on one day during the pandemic, with 881 on April 15th.

As of 8pm last night, there are 23 patients with the virus at the local St Luke’s Hospital, with five of those in critical care. There are a further two suspected cases at the general hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny.

5,325 new cases of the virus were confirmed yesterday, and 17 further deaths. 104 of the cases were reported across Carlow and Kilkenny- as reported here.

It comes as government ministers will today sign-off on closing schools and construction until the end of the month.

However, schools for children with special needs are likely to remain open, while creches will be allowed to provide childcare for essential workers.

A requirement for people travelling into Ireland to provide a negative Covid-19 test is also expected to get the green light from Cabinet- as will plans to replace current click and collect in shops with delivery only.