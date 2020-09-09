Current Covid-19 restrictions to be extended by two days

The current nationwide Coronavirus restrictions will be extended until the 15th of September .

They had been due to expire on the 13th – but will be extended by two days until the publication of the government’s long term Covid-19 roadmap next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach has said nothing has been decided about what further restrictions in Dublin and Limerick would look like if they’re needed.

The National Public Health Emergency Team and the Cabinet sub-committee on COVID will meet tomorrow to consider the increasing number of cases.