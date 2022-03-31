Covid situation in hospitals “intolerable and highly dangerous” according to Irish Association of Emergency Medicine

The Irish Association of Emergency Medicine says the Covid situation in hospitals is intolerable and highly dangerous.

The organisation has joined nursing unions in calling for the return of a mask mandate and remote working.

The emergency powers introduced two years ago to help fight Covid19 expire at midnight.

St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny has 36 cases of the virus currently after seven more patients tested positive yesterday.

However, none required intensive care and nobody else at the facility’s showing symptoms.