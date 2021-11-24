Covid test centres in Carlow and Kilkenny among those without available appointments today

Covid test centres in Carlow and Kilkenny among a number across the country without available appointments today.

There are no available slots through the online booking system for a free PCR test locally today either at the St Dympnas or Hebron venues.

It comes as the latest covid figures published yesterday showed both counties are currently in the top 5 when it comes to the highest incidence rates of the virus.

The number of cases recorded in the fortnight up to midnight on Sunday was 973 in Carlow and 1,470 in Kilkenny.

While more than 3,500 new cases were confirmed across the country last evening (see here).