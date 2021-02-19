Former European Parliament President says EU handling of vaccine supplies is ‘less than stellar’

A former president of the European Parliament says the EU has not done a good good in supplying Covid-19 vaccine to its member states.

Pat Cox has told the way it is that he was delighted when is was decided the Commission would handle all the orders and deliveries of vaccines to all 27 countries.

And he says he thinks it is getting a better handle on the process.

But he’s told KCLR that the Commission’s performance so far ”has been less than stellar in terms of delivery of the vaccine”.