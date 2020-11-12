KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Crash on the old Carlow Kilkenny road this morning
Commuters are asked to approach the area with caution
Motorists on the old Carlow Kilkenny road are asked to take care this morning.
It’s after a crash in the past half hour between Leighlinbridge & Bagenalstown with eye witnesses telling KCLR News that one car’s in the middle of the road.
With morning commuter traffic the route’s quite busy and advice is to approach the area with caution.
There are no reports of any injuries.