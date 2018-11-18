Crash victims and their families being remembered today on World Day of Remembrance

Victims of road collisions are being remembered today.

It’s World Day of Remembrance and there’ll be a series of ceremonies and commemorations around the country today – including in Waterford’s Tower Hotel from 2.30.

All in all, more than 24,000 people have lost their lives on Irish roads since records began almost 60 years ago.

So far this year, there have been two people killed in Carlow, and four in Kilkenny.

Speaking to KCLR News, Carlow/Kilkenny Traffic Inspector Anthony Farrell says families and friends must be thought of too:

“It’s a particularly difficult time as we approach Christmas. On this World Day of Remembrance we especially remember families who lost loved ones.

“It’s probably one of the most difficult jobs a Garda has to do, to tell a family that they’ve lost a loved one through a road traffic collision.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all families and indeed communities who’ve been affected.”