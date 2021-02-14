Create a scarf for St Patrick’s Day and raise funds for Cois Nore in the process

Kilkenny locals are being urged to get their knitting needles at the ready for a great cause!

Cois Nore want people to create a scarf for St Patrick’s Day to raise funds for their cancer support services.

A host of local celebrities will be auctioning off their own knitwear for the campaign, including hurler Jackie Tyrell and RTE’s Evanne Ní Chuilinn.

Dee Murphy, a fundraising volunteer with Cois Nore, outlines what they’re doing; ”We are asking people to knit a scarf and either send to a loved one or they can give it to Cois Nore. We will be auctioning off Jackie’s and Evanne’s scarf’s for bids to raise money for Cois Nore.