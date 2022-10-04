Creative Schools initiative to include four Kilkenny schools

Four Kilkenny schools will also participate in the Creative Schools initiative.

The Arts Council yesterday announced that offers have been made to 186 schools and centres across Ireland.

They say the “very high level of applications to be part of this two-year process reflects the importance that schools and youth reach centres put on creativity and their ambition to celebrate and put creative thinking at the very heart of what they do”.

The scheme is designed to provide opportunities for children and young people to build up their artistic and creative skills while learning.

We revealed how one Carlow grouping made the list and now it seems also included are Bunscoil McAuley Rice in Callan, Scoil Mhichíl Naofa (Crosspatrick NS), Mother of Fair Love Special School in Kilkenny city and Scoil Mhuire gan Smál in Graignamanagh.