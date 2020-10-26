Creators in Carlow and Kilkenny invited to apply for ‘Business to Arts’ awards

Creators across Carlow and Kilkenny are being encouraged to apply for the ‘Business to Arts’ awards.

The awards, now in their 29th year, recognise Irish artists and businesses who encourage creativity within their community.

Any locals who fancy their chances have until December 16th to apply.

Business to Arts CEO Andrew Hetherington says there’s already been some Kilkenny winners; Cartoon Saloon and Butler Gallery have won for their ”Song of The Sea” exhibition and Annie Mulroo and Kilkenny MacDonagh Junction shopping centre for their Famine Memorial sculpture