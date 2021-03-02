Credit Unions must be allowed to fill the void being left behind by bank closures in Carlow and Kilkenny

A Carlow councillor says the Credit Union must be allowed to fill the void being left behind by bank closures.

Borris Cllr Willie Quinn was speaking to KCLR after the news that his town was one of six locally to be losing it’s Bank Of Ireland branch by September.

Tullow, Urlingford, Thomastown, Callan and Graignamanagh are also shutting in the next six months.

And it follows the news last month that Ulster Bank is pulling out of the Irish market.

There are still some restrictions on what financial services credit unions are allowed to provide but Cllr Quinn says the government has to help them pick up the slack.

Listen back to what he and other councillors across Carlow and Kilkenny had to say about the closures in their respective areas on The Way It Is with Sue Nunn: