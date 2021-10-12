Child Rescue Ireland alert issued for missing two-year-old girl

A CRI-alert has been issued for a two-year-old toddler missing from Mayo.

The Child Rescue Ireland alert is in relation to Aoife Haynes Murphy.

The two-year-old little girl was taken from Swinford Health Centre in contravention of a court order.

Aoife is understood to be travelling with her parents, 33-year-old Paul Murphy and 34-year-old Kimberley Haynes in a Black Kia Sportage car with a reg of KE21ENH.

Gardai have serious concerns that there is an immediate and serious risk to the health or welfare of Aoife and are appealing for the public’s help in tracking them down.

Any sightings should be reported to 999 or 112 immediately.

Following investigations to date, An Garda Síochána believe that they are in Dublin City Centre area.

Aoife has fair coloured hair and at the time she went missing was wearing a pink body suit with a checked dress, cream tights, pink dock martin boots and an animal print jacket with a hood. The jacket is very distinctive as it contains of a number of animal prints including giraffes, zebras, monkeys and elephants.

Paul is described as being 5 foot 6 inches in height with a slight build with shaved hair.

Kimberley is described as being 5 foot 8 in height of slim build with long straight black hair.