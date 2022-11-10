Crisis in the sector high on the agenda as Kilkenny hosts Nursing Homes Ireland annual conference

Nursing Homes Ireland’s Annual Conference takes place in the Lyrath Hotel today.

The group represents 460 nursing homes in the private and voluntary nursing home sector providing care to over 25,000 people.

CEO Tadhg Daly says there is a crisis in the sector due to rising costs and staffing issues and many of his members feel their survival is under threat:

“Clearly over 500 beds across the sector have closed already. And I’ve spoken to many members right across the country, including locally in Carlow and Kilkenny who are saying can we go on?”