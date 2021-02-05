Crisis plans put in place for snow next week as local councils warn of treacherous road conditions

A crisis management plan is in place for the severe weather event expected next week.

Proposals are in place for roads to be treated, and to make extra beds available for rough sleepers.

The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management has published its plan following a meeting with Met Eireann, the HSE, Gardaí and local authorities this morning.

Met Eireann’s issued a cold weather advisory from 6am Sunday morning to 6pm Wednesday evening.

The NDFEM says there is potential for yellow or orange weather warnings with a significant threat of a widespread snow event.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather is reassuring us that it won’t be as cold as the ‘Beast from the East’ that’s been talked about.

Alan says there is a chance of snow in Carlow and Kilkenny but the cold air will be coming from Scandanavia and not Siberia which means it won’t be as severe as in 2018 or 2010.