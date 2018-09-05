Crowd of up to 120 parents, children and politicians turn out for school bus protest in Kilkenny

A crowd of around 120 people turned out for a protest march in Ballyhale this morning.

It was organised by parents and local politicians who say they’re hugely angry and frustrated that their children have been denied a place on the school buses.

They had concessionary tickets but were told at the last minute that they weren’t being granted a place.

Speaking to KCLR Live, local parent John Drennan says they’re hoping something will be done but they’ve heard nothing yet.

Minister John Halligan has not been contactable on the issue to either local media or elected representatives.