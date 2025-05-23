Carlow are back at home this Saturday for a key Joe McDonagh Cup clash with neighbours Laois.

Throw-in is at 2.00pm in Netwatch Cullen Park – a win here could be vital in the race for a final spot.

Live on KCLR Carlow frequency with thanks to KCS Car Sales Carlow – Driving quality, delivering trust. See kcscarsalescarlow.ie.

Analysis is brought to you by Flynn’s Metal Recycling Carlow – turning your unwanted metal into cash

00:00

Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.