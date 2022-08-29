Climate Action Officer: Households & businesses can cut energy use by 15% to mitigate price rises

Carlow’s Climate Action Officer says local households and businesses can help minimize the effect of energy price rises.

SSE Airtricity announced a massive increase last Friday with with gas and electricity prices going up over 45% in October.

Emergency supports to help offset spiralling energy costs for businesses are urgently needed, according to IBEC in its Budget 2023 submission.

The business representative group also warns that government policy in the labour market is loading significant cost pressure on to small and medium businesses.

It’s calling for the most exposed businesses to be given concrete support through this period of transition.

Janette O’Brien from Carlow County Council says local businesses can help offset rising costs by getting an energy audit from 3CEA, which are being offered free at the moment.

And Janette has been telling KCLR listeners that most of us could improve our household energy efficiency by up to 15% just by taking some simple steps.

And she says it will also be benefitting the environment in the long run.