Teenager rushed to hospital after bicycle accident

A teenage boy was rushed to hospital after falling from a bike in Bagenalstown yesterday evening.

The 15-year-old, who was travelling from Nurney to Newtown, crashed into a parked van and was knocked unconscious by the fall.

It happened at around 5.40pm on Tuesday evening and GardaĆ­, fire services and paramedics were all called to the scene.

He was taken to Temple Street hospital for treatment of his injuries.