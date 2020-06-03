Teenager rushed to hospital after bicycle accident

A teenage boy was rushed to hospital after falling from a bike in Bagenalstown yesterday evening.

The 15-year-old, who was travelling from Nurney to Newtown, crashed into a parked van and was knocked unconscious by the fall.

It happened at around 5.40pm on Tuesday evening and Gardaí, fire services and paramedics were all called to the scene.

He was taken to Temple Street hospital for treatment of his injuries.