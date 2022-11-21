Carlow income threshold for social housing & HAP support going up to €35,000

The income threshold for Carlow people who qualify for the local authority social housing list is going up to €35,000 a year.

The new rate will take effect in January after the Taoiseach announced a €5,000 increase across the whole country.

It means the threshold in Carlow will have gone up by 40% in the space of three months after a €5,000 rise came in last month.

Local TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor says this was badly needed for people who can’t afford to by a home but were also making too much money to get any help from the local authority.

It means thousands more local people who will qualify for social housing and Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) support from January 1st.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor admits this will mean longer waiting lists but says the government will provide the housing needed.