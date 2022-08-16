Carlow Co Council says financial help is available for anyone affected by ”unprecedented” flash flooding

Carlow County Council says that the flash flooding experienced in places yesterday is ”unprecedented” but anyone who’s home or business has been affected can get help.

More than 40mm of rain fell in places locally with Tullow, Carlow town and Bagenalstown bearing the brunt of it.

County Kilkenny was not affected as badly.

Financial support is available through separate schemes for home owners, through the Department of Social Protection or for businesses by contacting the County Fire Service Headquarters.

Acting Fire Chief Liam Carroll says anyone affect should contact them for help.

The Humanitarian Assistance scheme in the Department of Social Protection has been activated. The scheme provides financial assistance to householders affected by flooding toward the replacement of essential personal belongings or household goods and appliances.

Householders needing to make enquiries about the supports available to them can contact the Department of Social Protection directly at 0818 60 70 80.

Owners of local businesses who may have suffered building or property damage should contact Carlow County Fire Service Headquarters by emailing all relevant details to ‘[email protected]’ or by calling 059 9131144 where guidance on all relevant supports will be offered.