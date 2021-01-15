Carlow-Kilkenny Gardai warning locals not to breach Covid regulations by attending funerals

Carlow-Kilkenny Gardai are appealing to people not to breach the Covid-19 regulations by attending funerals.

KCLR is aware of a number of local funerals where crowds far exceeded the 10 people allowed to attend.

No outdoor gatherings are allowed under Level 5 restrictions and local Gardaí are reminding people that attending a funeral is not a valid reason to travel outside your 5k zone.