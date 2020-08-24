Carlow-Kilkenny hotel admits having 100 at recent wedding

A local Hotel has admitted to KCLR that it held a wedding recently with a hundred guests.

It’s after local Cllr David Fitzgerald told KCLR today he was aware of multiple events where the covid regulations were being bent to suit their needs.

Cllr Fitzgerald spoke of a local wedding where two rooms were used to accommodate a large crowd.

The hotel in question has told KCLR that there was a wedding there three weeks ago with 100 people in attendence.

The spokesperson says the arrival and evening reception were held outdoors in the garden.

The sit down mean was held in two separate rooms with some guests opting to eat outside.

The statement says there was security on site and adds that since the guidelines were updated all funtions except weddings have been cancelled. This includes confirmations, communions and any events with more than six people in attendance.

The limits at the time would have banned gatherings of more than 50 people indoors and 200 outdoors but Cllr Fitzgerald says this situation is not an isolated incident.