Cyclist dies following Wexford crash near Carlow-Kilkenny border at Ballywilliam

A cyclist has died following a crash near New Ross.

The man in his 60’s was cycling in a group at Ballywilliam when the incident happened shortly before 1 o’ clock on Sunday afternoon.

He was treated by emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital in Waterford for a post mortem examination.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

They are appealing in particular to anyone with dashcam footage to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station 051 426030.