Cyclist injured after being knocked down in Kilkenny City this afternoon

MaryAnn Vaughan 1 hour ago
A man has been knocked down in Kilkenny City this afternoon.

The incident happened on Patrick Street at around 1 o’clock and KCLR News has been told by those in the area at the time that a vehicle struck the man who was on a bicycle.

Gardaí were directing traffic on the street while an ambulance attended the scene.

The victim was then taken to St Luke’s Hospital where his injuries are said to be non life-threatening.

The street has fully reopened.

