A cyclist has been killed in a crash in County Carlow.

It happened on the N80 at Killmeany, just outside Carlow Town at about 11:00 pm last night and involved a car and a cyclist.

The cyclist – a man in his 20s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to University Hospital Waterford for a post-mortem exam.

No other injuries were reported.

The road has been closed between the Tinryland junction and the M9 for a technical examination by Gardai­.

Anyone who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 10:45pm and 11:10pm last night, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

He’s the 12th cyclist to die on our roads so far this year – and the second yesterday.

A man in his 80s was killed in a hit-and-run in Batterstown in County Meath at around 10am, with GardaÃ­ urging anyone with information to contact them.