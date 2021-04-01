Dáil expected to approve legislation today to remove ban on naming murdered children

The Dáil is expected to approve legislation today that will remove the ban on naming murdered children.

The media aren’t allowed to name them if someone has been charged, while the accused also can’t be identified in some cases.

Many families in Carlow and Kilkenny who’ve been impacted by this have outlined their concerns on KCLR in recent months.

The Department of Justice says the bill should take effect by the end of this month, after the Seanad approves amendments made to it.

Fianna Fáil’s justice spokesperson, Jim O’Callaghan, says he expects the Dáil to approve the bill today.