Dáil motion to call on Government to address huge financial burden on cancer patients

Cancer patients are paying an average of €62 a week on car-parking charges in HSE hospitals.

Many of them also have to pay €800 a year on inpatient hospital charges.

The Social Democrats will bring forward a motion in the Dáil today, calling on the government to address the issue.

The party’s health spokesperson, Roisin Shortall, says cancer patients are facing a big financial burden:

“What a lot of people don’t realise is that they don’t have a medical card, and they don’t have private health insurance, then they’re hit with very substantial charges for essential cancer-care treatment in our hospitals. And this is just not acceptable”