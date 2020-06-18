Danish furniture store submit plans to open up in Carlow

Danish company Jysk are planning to open a new store in Graiguecullen.

In January KCLR reported on plans by the flat-pack furniture chain to set up shop in Carlow town with the intention of being open by this Summer.

However it’s likely those plans were disrupted by the pandemic.

But now a planning application to refurbish two units in the Barrow Valley Retail park has been lodged.

Jysk has stores locally already in Portlaoise and Waterford.