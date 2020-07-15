Dara Callery appointed Minister for Agriculture

Dara Calleary is the new Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Jack Chambers has been named the new government Chief Whip.

Sean Fleming has been promoted to Junior Minister in the Department of Finance.

Micheál Martin faced increased scrutiny in the Dáil on Wednesday over his sacking of Barry Cowen last night.

Mr Martin defended voting down proposals yesterday afternoon that would have brought Deputy Cowen into the Dáil to answer questions about his drink driving ban.

The Taoiseach said he wanted Barry Cowen to do so voluntarily but when he refused he was sacked.