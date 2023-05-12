KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Date set for James Bond themed Ball in aid of Kilkenny Carlow Samaritans

Proceeds will help the local volunteers continue the work they do

A date’s been set for Kilkenny Carlow Samaritans next big fundraiser.

A James Bond themed Ball will take place at the Pembroke Hotel on the 24th of June.

Details were unveiled at that location last night for a launch that saw attendees dressed in the style of what will be expected on the night itself.

Tickets will cost €50 and are available from Samaritans locally but they’ll be limited to approx 120 and are expected to sell fast for the event which will boast a special raffle and other surprises on the night. (More details on The Way It Is with Sue Nunn between 4 and 6pm this evening).

All proceeds will help the organisation’s volunteers to continue the work they do providing a listening ear for those across Carlow and Kilkenny. 

Such an event had been suggested by actress Samantha Bond, who played Miss Moneypenny during Pierce Brosnan’s 007 reign, when she was filming in the city earlier this year.

Hear what she had to say to KCLR then here:

 

 

