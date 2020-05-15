Dates yet to be set for County Council meetings to elect new Cathaoirligh

Dates for the county councils in Carlow and Kilkenny to hold their AGM’s have yet to be confirmed.

With new Cathaoirligh to be elected members will be eager that they can all attend but it’s understood that won’t be possible in the Council Chambers with social distancing.

So it will be up to the members themselves to make a decision on whether or not to hold the meetings in external venues.

Carlow’s is likely to take place on the second Monday in June, possibly in Visual, if approved by Councillors.

Kilkenny Councillors will decide a date and venue for their AGM at next Tuesday’s May monthly meeting