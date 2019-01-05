Dead deer on the roadside in Carlow has been left there for days now
KCLR Blog

Dead deer on the roadside in Carlow has been left there for days now

MaryAnn Vaughan 1 hour ago
Less than a minute
Myshall to Garryhill Road

Locals in an area near Myshall in Carlow are calling on the council to come and move a dead deer from the road.

They’ve told KCLR News today it’s been there for at least three days about a mile outside Myshall on the Garryhill road.

They’re afraid of the health risks as it’s not clear how the animal died and the smell is getting particularly bad.

They say the council was notified earlier this week but nothing’s been done.

© Copyright 2019 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close