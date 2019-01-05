Dead deer on the roadside in Carlow has been left there for days now

Locals in an area near Myshall in Carlow are calling on the council to come and move a dead deer from the road.

They’ve told KCLR News today it’s been there for at least three days about a mile outside Myshall on the Garryhill road.

They’re afraid of the health risks as it’s not clear how the animal died and the smell is getting particularly bad.

They say the council was notified earlier this week but nothing’s been done.