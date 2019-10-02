Decapitated deer among the items dumped at a litter blackspot in Carlow

The carcass of a decapitated deer is among the items that have been illegally dumped at an area in Carlow recently.

Aghade Bridge near Ardattin has been targeted on a number of occasions and locals are calling for something to be done to stop it.

Local councillor, Charlie Murphy has been involved in helping to clean up bags of rubbish there before.

Speaking on KCLR Live this morning, he says the deer’s body was a new low for these dumpers.

He is also suggesting introducing higher fines for the more serious offences because, he says, at the moment you’re fined the same for a discarded cigarette butt as you are for a bag of rubbish.