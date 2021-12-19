December Sounds concert series will start at an earlier time from Monday evening

Organisers of December Sounds have announced new start times for a series of concerts which are due to begin tomorrow evening.

The concerts, as part of Yulefest at Saint Canice’s Cathedral, will go ahead at the earlier time of 6 pm on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evening with doors opening at 5pm.

Events manager Andrea Keogh says ”it’s been a very difficult time but they’ll go ahead with the concerts, She added, ”We were shocked by the new changes, however, everyone still wanted to go ahead with their sets. The series really is wonderful and won’t disappoint.