Decision on massive wind farm proposed for South Kilkenny postponed

A determination on the massive wind farm proposed at Castlebanny in South Kilkenny has been pushed out.

The large scale development which would see 21 wind turbines go up in the area is with An Bord Pleanála for a decision since January.

There’s been considerable local opposition to the plans for the giant turbines proposed to be 185 metres in height.

KCLR news has learned that the decision due today has been postponed until 24th of September.

A spokesperson for An Bord Pleanála says inspectors are still compiling their report.