Defence Minister to review troops at Kilkenny barracks ahead of deployment to Lebanon

The Defence Minister’s due in Kilkenny to review the 115th Infantry Battalion ahead of their six month deployment.

338 Irish troops from 24 counties will take part in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon or UNIFIL – the main contributing unit is the 3rd infantry battalion based at the local James Stephens Barracks with about a hundred personnel from there.

All will form at the local facility from 11:45 this morning.

Captain Paddy Molloy has been telling KCLR News that “The ministerial review will start at 12 noon and will be performed by the Minister with responsibility for Defence, Paul Kehoe TD, and he’ll be accompanied by the Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces Vice Admiral Mark Mellett”.

He adds “During the ceremony the unit’s unique colours will be blessed and troops will perform a march past for those present”.

Captain Molloy concluded by outlining why these ceremonies are considered to be quite important noting “They’re like a culmination point prior to the unit deploying so it marks the final step off before they deploy on their mission overseas & their final review by the minister and the other VIPs involved in the Department of Defence & the Defence Forces”.

The soldiers will leave early to mid November.