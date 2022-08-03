“Definitely loaves and fishes time” says CEO of Kilkenny LEADER Partnership as the group & others across the country await funding from Government

A local LEADER partnership says it’ll be like the story of the loaves and fishes trying find the funds to support valuable local projects unless the government comes up with an extra €19million.

A pre-budget submission from 49 of the local development companies says that’s what’s needed to get back to levels from before the economic crash in 2008.

Kilkenny LEADER CEO Declan Rice says they have big plans for project in the county but the funding isn’t there.

He adds that it’s been independently proven that the money they spend has huge benefits for the local community and the country in general.

Hear his conversation with our Edward Hayden on The Way It Is in full here: