Deirdre Jacob’s father tells KCLR he wants all avenues to stay open

Deirdre Jacob’s father says he doesn’t want the search for his daughter to be narrowed down too soon.

It’s 20 years since Deirdre went missing close to her home in Newbridge in July 1998.

Gardai revealed this week that they now believe the 18 year old was murdered within 36 hours of her disappearence.

It’s been reported that an area on the on the Laois Carlow border could be searched for her remains along with another possible site in Wicklow.

But Michael Jacob has told KCLR that all possible lines of inquiry are still being followed if anyone has information that might help in the search.